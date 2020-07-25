Ways to Improve the Performance of Your MacBook

To repair a slow MacBook, you should first understand why its performance and speed are decreasing and why your Apple computer is slowing down over time. We recommend that you upgrade your computer or take the plunge to the latest and best macOS to find a solution and check Nettoyer Son Macintosh – Conseils et Tutoriels de Maintenance Mac. If your MacBook Pro runs slowly, there are steps you can take to keep it running fast.

We will address some of the major issues that can cause your Mac computer’s performance to slow down, along with five quick native macOS solutions to speed it up. It will also be discussed some handy tools – click tools that can save you time and money and quickly free up valuable hard drive space without disrupting your system’s micromanagement.

Update Your Apps Regularly

Upgrade Your OS

If upgrading to a new OS X version causes your Mac to slow down, we recommend a clean reinstall of macOS. The installation and configuration of the new OS from scratch will help to eliminate unnecessary logs, caches, and misplaced data that may have occurred during the upgrade. There is no easy way to solve this problem, other than spending a lot of money on buying a new computer. The hardware upgrade takes into account the slowdown, a software solution offered by third-party providers that promise to make your system easy to repair.

Free Up Your Memory

Clearing up space and an external drive relieves your Mac from storing huge files. Using the Mac internal hard drive and external hard drives, you can quickly find identical files, even those with different names. With this free tool for the Mac, you can see which programs extract the most computing power from your computer and which do not. Remove everything you don’t need by clicking on the checkbox next to each item and then clicking the “Remove” button at the bottom of the screen.

Bottom Line

We all love Apple, but all computers, even Mac systems, are prone to slowing down over time. As your iMac slows down, your work productivity tends to decline, with emotional consequences. For example, the internal hard drive is aging, and even defective hardware can lead to slower iMac performance. If too many apps are running in the background, under – or under – or processing large app requests, this can also be a possible cause.